Lois Leininger Collard passed away November 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Kent, Ohio on November 24, 1924 to Arlie and Gertrude Leininger.

Lois is survived by her daughter Susan Wise (Blaine), sons Thomas H Collard, III (Sandra), and Michael Collard (Lisa). Surviving grandchildren are Christi Wise Miller (Michael), Kelli Wise, Thomas H Collard, IV (Lindey), William Collard (Jacquelyn), Donald Scott Collard, and Steven Collard. She has three great grandchildren, Noah Miller, Claire Miller, and Emilia Collard. Lois is also survived by a brother Merlin Leininger in Ohio.

Her career as a civil service clerk-typist took her to many military bases including the Pentagon, and leading to Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio where she met her late husband of 59 years, Thomas H Collard, Jr. PE.

Lois' interests included extensive traveling, volunteer work in many organizations, Bexar Squares dancing, needlework, multiple card groups, and being an active member of Coker United Methodist Church.

Due to Covid, a private graveside service will be held under the direction of Porter Loring. Donations are requested to the San Antonio Food Bank (safoodbank.org),

