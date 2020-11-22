1/1
LOIS LEININGER COLLARD
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois Leininger Collard passed away November 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Kent, Ohio on November 24, 1924 to Arlie and Gertrude Leininger.

Lois is survived by her daughter Susan Wise (Blaine), sons Thomas H Collard, III (Sandra), and Michael Collard (Lisa). Surviving grandchildren are Christi Wise Miller (Michael), Kelli Wise, Thomas H Collard, IV (Lindey), William Collard (Jacquelyn), Donald Scott Collard, and Steven Collard. She has three great grandchildren, Noah Miller, Claire Miller, and Emilia Collard. Lois is also survived by a brother Merlin Leininger in Ohio.

Her career as a civil service clerk-typist took her to many military bases including the Pentagon, and leading to Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio where she met her late husband of 59 years, Thomas H Collard, Jr. PE.

Lois' interests included extensive traveling, volunteer work in many organizations, Bexar Squares dancing, needlework, multiple card groups, and being an active member of Coker United Methodist Church.

Due to Covid, a private graveside service will be held under the direction of Porter Loring. Donations are requested to the San Antonio Food Bank (safoodbank.org),

You are invited to sign

The guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved