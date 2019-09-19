|
September 16, 1925 - September 15, 2019
Lois Sprinkle Brunson went to Heaven Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born in Denver, CO, on September 16, 1925, to Addison and Ida Sprinkle who predeceased her.
Also preceding her in death were her husband of 47 years John Wray Brunson, brother Bill Sprinkle and wife Charlotte, brother-in-law Dr. Wayne Ralston, and son- in-law Jerome Wilson. Lois is survived by her sister Dona Ralston, daughters Cindy Wilson and Susan Brunson, son Steve Brunson and wife Pat, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 13 nephews and 4 nieces.
A memorial service will be held in Shreveport, LA September 19 at Church at Red River with burial later at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX next to her husband. Please make donations to the .
Published in Express-News on Sept. 19, 2019