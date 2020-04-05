San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS SCALES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS VIRGINIA SCALES


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS VIRGINIA SCALES Obituary

Lois Virginia Scales, age 90, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in San Antonio.

She was born in Dixon, Missouri on August 25, 1929 to parents, Bessie Emmaline Dodge and Charles Henry McDowell. She was one of 12 children. Lois was very involved in the Lutheran church, serving multiple terms as an officer for the Ladies Circle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Robert Scales; and her parents. Lois is survived by her children, Stephen Scales and his wife Cathy; Laura Wood and her husband Jeff; grandchildren, Lindsay Bonds and her husband Cory; Avalon Scales, Joshua Wood, Jason Wood, Tina Haden and her husband Steve and John Housman and his wife Chelsie; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Emma, Elijah and Carter.

She is also survived by a sibling, Rometa Murphy and the mother of Lindsay and Avalon, Karen Scales.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now