Lois Virginia Scales, age 90, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in San Antonio.
She was born in Dixon, Missouri on August 25, 1929 to parents, Bessie Emmaline Dodge and Charles Henry McDowell. She was one of 12 children. Lois was very involved in the Lutheran church, serving multiple terms as an officer for the Ladies Circle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Robert Scales; and her parents. Lois is survived by her children, Stephen Scales and his wife Cathy; Laura Wood and her husband Jeff; grandchildren, Lindsay Bonds and her husband Cory; Avalon Scales, Joshua Wood, Jason Wood, Tina Haden and her husband Steve and John Housman and his wife Chelsie; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Emma, Elijah and Carter.
She is also survived by a sibling, Rometa Murphy and the mother of Lindsay and Avalon, Karen Scales.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020