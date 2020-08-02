Lois Virginia Ferguson Thornton was born January 6, 1923, in Three Rivers, Texas, to Robert Ferguson and Nellie Reynolds, she passed away on July 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Virginia, as she was known by most, married the love of her life, Forrest E. (Jack) Thornton and together they were married for 63 years plus, until Jack's passing on May 9, 2004.

To this marriage there were three children born, Jerry Edward, Susan Kay, and Patricia Ann.

Virginia is survived by her son Jerry and his wife Gina of Lawton, Oklahoma, son in law George White of Garden Ridge, Texas, her grandchildren Carin Thornton, Steve Thornton and wife Kim, and Travis White and wife Amy. Great grandchildren Nathan and Kylie Thornton and Colton, Jackson and Brody White, and step great granddaughter Avery Wright.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughters Susan Thornton and Patti White, and her parents.

Virginia has requested no service and will be buried with the love of her life Jack at the Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery.

