LOIS VIRGINIA (FERGUSON) THORNTON
1923 - 2020
Lois Virginia Ferguson Thornton was born January 6, 1923, in Three Rivers, Texas, to Robert Ferguson and Nellie Reynolds, she passed away on July 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Virginia, as she was known by most, married the love of her life, Forrest E. (Jack) Thornton and together they were married for 63 years plus, until Jack's passing on May 9, 2004.

To this marriage there were three children born, Jerry Edward, Susan Kay, and Patricia Ann.

Virginia is survived by her son Jerry and his wife Gina of Lawton, Oklahoma, son in law George White of Garden Ridge, Texas, her grandchildren Carin Thornton, Steve Thornton and wife Kim, and Travis White and wife Amy. Great grandchildren Nathan and Kylie Thornton and Colton, Jackson and Brody White, and step great granddaughter Avery Wright.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughters Susan Thornton and Patti White, and her parents.

Virginia has requested no service and will be buried with the love of her life Jack at the Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
August 1, 2020
You have my condolences. I miss the family
Michelle Meiske
Family
