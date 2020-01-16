San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Loletta Mourette Boehme


1927 - 2020
A cherished wife, a beloved mother, an adored grandmother, a respected aunt, a loyal friend, a tender spirit, a dazzling beauty, and a faithful servant to the Lord, Loletta Mourette Boehme, 92, passed away surrounded by family Monday, January 13, 2020.

Mourette was born in Katy, Texas, December 27, 1927, to Dewey and Lula Peek. As a young girl, she surprised her parents by announcing her desire to attend Ursuline Academy in San Antonio; they agreed, and off to San Antonio she went, fearlessly making the trip between Ursuline and Katy in her Model T - at the age of 14! Although Mourette enjoyed her years at Ursuline, the highlight was meeting the love of her life, August Elton Boehme, a dashing and decorated Army Air Corps pilot, who proposed to her on the night they met. She always said of his quick proposal, "I thought he was crazy!" but within a few months, she accepted, and they married at St. John's Lutheran Church on June 16, 1945.

What followed was a rich life filled with their three boys, Keith, James, and Mike. They enjoyed family trips, rich friendships, and lots of parties and fun. As a young mother, Mourette taught kindergarten at Christ Lutheran Church and later worked as a personal assistant. She enjoyed helping people by making their lives easier and found this work fulfilling. Throughout her life of service to others, she embodied her Christian faith, making new friends wherever she went with her warmth and kindness. In later years, she was a devoted grandmother to Ian, Audrianne, Peter, and Erin. Their presence was an unfailing delight and gave her a bright smile that was reserved for them alone.

Mourette was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elton, her great-aunt Ruth Schriewer, and her sister Voletta Hoffpauir. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Olin and Mimi Jaye of Plano; her three sons, Byron Keith Boehme, James Monroe Boehme, and Michael Anthony Boehme, all of San Antonio; daughter-in-law Margaret Boehme; her grandchildren, James Ian Boehme of San Antonio, Audrianne Mourette Boehme of Austin, Erin Ursula Boehme of Atlanta, and Peter Michael Boehme of Atlanta, as well as numerous much-loved nieces and nephews. Her guidance, her calming presence, her love sustained her family and will be greatly missed. We are desolate, Mom, without you.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers from Guiding Light Hospice for their care and guidance, Mary Boehme for her devoted ministry, and Blanca Peraza for her tender care and friendship.

FUNERAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

JANUARY 18, 2020

11:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

Donations in her name may be made to Stand Up for Cancer or St. John's Lutheran Church.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 16, 2020
