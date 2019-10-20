Home

Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Santo Niño Catholic Church
5655 U.S. Highway 87 East
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter Number 1
Lolita D. Pepper


1933 - 2019
Lolita D. Pepper Obituary

Lolita D. Pepper, 86, went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on January 27, 1933 in Hinunangan, Southern Leyte, Philippines to Crispen Deluta and Delores Dasig Deluta. She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. Pepper. She is survived by her daughters, Josephine Evangelista, Erlinda Bristow (Gerald); son, Francis E. Pepper, Jr. (Denise); grandchild, Tristan Pepper; nephew, Joseph Buckner (Karen). She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Lolita deeply loved all her family and friends and was a founding member of the Santo Niño Catholic Church. She enjoyed fishing, her garden, her fruit trees, singing and dancing.

Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Santo Niño Catholic Church, 5655 U.S. Highway 87 East, San Antonio, Texas 78222. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter Number 1, at 2:00 p.m.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Castle Ridge Mortuary.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
