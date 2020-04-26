|
|
Lon G. Potter, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend entered Heaven on March 31, 2020 at the age of 87. Lon, affectionally known as Sonny, served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean Conflict. He then graduated from The University of Houston with a BA degree and later obtained his Law Degree. Lon practiced law in Houston before joining La Quinta Hotel, retiring as a Senior Corporate Attorney. An avid reader of historical subjects, he was a member of the Houston Civil War Round Table, the American Bar Association, the Texas Bar Association and stayed active in Children Foster Home Care. Lon was preceded in death by his parents and twin sister June Gilliland. He is survived by his wife, Diana; his children: Carolyn Herdman (Andrew), Nicole Looney (Robert), Ray, Scott (Jamee), and Tyson; grandchildren: Melanie, Dylan, Cole, Chloe, Cade, Andrew and Joseph; great grandchild: Kolton, numerous other relatives and friends. He will be remembered by his family for his stories, humor, love and endless kindness to everyone he came in contact with. Lon was a friend to all and never said no to lending a helping hand. A private burial will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. The family will have a memorial to celebrate the beautiful life of Lon G. Potter once we are able to congregate in groups. Full obituary can be read at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020