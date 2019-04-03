|
|
March 19, 1946 - March 29, 2019
Lonez Loraine Dzierzanowski passed away on March 29, 2019 surrounded by family after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Born March 19, 1946 in San Antonio, Lonez was the daughter of late John and Dorothea Cotter; youngest of 3 siblings. She was happily married to Anthony Dzierzanowski for 53 years.
Most important to Lonez was her family. She loved traveling, eating out, planting flowers and making things special for everyone.
Lonez is survived by her husband Anthony Dzierzanowski; daughter Gaylonn Clemmons, husband Tommy and children Sarah and Jacob; son Anthony Dzierzanowski Jr., wife Julie and children Kaitlin and Sidney; daughter Darla Dzierzanowski, husband John and children Karissa and Savanna; daughter April Buchanan, husband Will and children Briggs, Nash and Turner; sister Marian Jolly and brother Patrick Cotter.
Visitation held at Dellcrest Funeral Home on April 4th from 5-8pm; Rosary at 7pm. On April 5th at St. Benedict Catholic Church - Viewing at 9:00am; Mass at 10:00am. Interment to follow at St. Jerome's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019