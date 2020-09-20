Lonnie Dean Howard went home to Jesus on September 10, 2020. Lonnie will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Argelia; sister Dee Ann; stepdaughters Stephanie and Christ; and son John. Lonnie will also forever be remembered by his niece Donna, nephew Joe, extended family and dear friends.

Lonnie Howard was born to Durrell Unger Howard and Georganna Oefinger Howard on August 1, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas. Lonnie attended Concordia University of Nebraska and graduated with a Bachelor's in History.

Lonnie met his wife, Argelia, in 2010 at Paisanos. They got married on April 29, 2011, and during their 9 wonderful years, they traveled all over the world together. In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband, Lonnie also loved being involved with his church and volunteered with different charities. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.

Lonnie joins his father Dee Howard; mother, Georgia Howard; and his late wife Vicki in Heaven. He is survived by his current wife Argelia Soto, sister Dee Ann Bridges, nieces and nephews.

Rev. Dave McKnight and Rev. Steve Wagner officiating and will be streamed live at Concordia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital.

"The Lord is my shepherd: I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul.

He leads me in paths of righteousness for

his name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me, your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

You prepare a table before me in the presence of

my enemies, you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever." [Psalm 23 of David]