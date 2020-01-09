Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Windcrest United Methodist Church
Lora Cummins


1926 - 2020
Lora Cummins Obituary

Lora Mae Cummins passed away on January 6, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in Lake Arthur, NM on November 11, 1926 to John Dickerson and Grace Ruth Lane. Lora graduated from Lake Arthur HS and attended NMSU and St. Mary's University. She married Ferron Edwin Cummins on June 1, 1947. They resided in Roswell, NM for 20 years then moved to San Antonio. She was a civil service employee and retired from Headquarters Air Training Command as a Budget Analyst with 31 years of service at Walker AFB and Randolph AFB. She was a member of many organizations: active member of Windcrest United Methodist Church, American Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor just to name a couple.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John D. Lane (brother), and her loving husband. She is survived by her daughter: Glenda Sutton of NM; grandson: Ferron Sutton (Krista) of NM; great-grandchildren: Karli Sutton and Kaden Sutton; siblings: Wesley Lane (Wilma) of NM, Viola Jones (Earl) of TX, sister-in-law Darlene Lane of FL; and other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:30 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be that same day at 11:00 am at Windcrest United Methodist Church.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 9, 2020
