Loraine Georgia Hilbrich passed away at the age of 93 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on October 4, 1926 in Westhoff, TX to Eddie J. and Olga Schreoder.She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years; Ervin Hilbrich and sister: Carolyn Ammermann. She is survived by her children: Brenda Albrecht (Leroy), Donna Scheel (Bob), Arlen Hilbrich (Beverly); grandchildren: Jammie (Keith), Trey (Denell), Rhonda (Michael), Cyndy (Nathan), Heather, Wesley (Cara); 14 great-grandchildren; sister: Marilyn Muehlstein; and other family members and friends.Loraine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to dance, bowl and play "Hand and Foot" with her family and friends. She was a Food Service Director for Judson ISD for over 23 years where she met and created numerous friendships. Loraine will be greatly missed.A visitation will begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. A private funeral service will be held for family only with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Boysville Inc. of Converse, TX; Christs Kitchen of Victoria, TX or any charity of your choice.
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.