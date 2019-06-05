|
March 30, 1924 - June 3, 2019
Loraine M. Ivy, age 95, passed away June 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Loraine was born March 30, 1924 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Joseph and Lillian (Lepsch) Gagermeier. She graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse in 1941. She married the love of her life, Marvin M. Ivy in 1943 and together they moved their family to San Antonio after he returned from serving in World War II. She was very active with the Windcrest Golf Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Texas Independent Auto Dealers Association, which her husband Marvin helped to launch. Loraine cherished her time participating in various activities at both St. John Neumann and St. Thomas More Catholic Churches in San Antonio. Her greatest joy in life was traveling with and spending time with her family and many dear friends from around the world.
Loraine was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Gagermeier; husband, Marvin Ivy; son, Richard Ivy; brother, LeRoy Gagermeier and his wife Mary Rita; and sister, Joyce Gagermeier. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Carolynn Henderson; granddaughter, Melissa Ivy Henderson and her husband Drew Valcourt; great grand daughter, Cassandra Valcourt and daughter-in-law, Deb Zucker.
The family will receive friends 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 with a Rosary being recited at 7pm at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 12041 Bittern Hollow, Austin, TX 78758. Entombment services will be held at 3pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218.
