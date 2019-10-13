|
Our dear mother Loraine Mitchell Anderson passed peacefully into the loving arms of Our Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Loraine was born Elva Loraine Mitchell on April 14, 1925 to James Franklin and Mary Brady Mitchell in Blytheville, Arkansas. At a young age she moved to Carrizo Springs, Texas, where she lived until she graduated from High School and moved to San Antonio. There she met the love of her life and was married to Conrad Anderson for 68 years. They had four children and a full life together. Loraine enjoyed sewing, dancing, bridge, travel, word puzzles, trivia, and the Spurs. She was a dedicated mother, supportive wife, and devoted woman of God. Loraine was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Conrad, her beautiful daughter Kay Grothues and precious granddaughter Kara Grothues. She is survived by her daughter Jan (Bruce) Tschoepe, her sons Ken and Ted Anderson, her grandchildren Rick (Jennie) Grothues, Trent (Jennifer) Grothues, Elizabeth (Ross) Poulter, and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be at Porter Loring North on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 pm, followed by the Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass of Resurrection will be Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10:00 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, with interment at 1:00 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019