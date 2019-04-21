|
|
September 12, 1961 - April 12, 2019
Loren Carrico Mitchell was born in San Antonio, Texas September 12, 1961 and went to be with the Lord suddenly on April 12, 2019 at the age of 58. Loren was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Loren is preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Dorothy Carrico, and sister Lujean Gerraghty. She leaves behind her children, Aleah and Rick Harding, Joseph and Rosanna Centeno, and her brother James B. Carrico and his wife Peggy, 5 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and relatives.
Loren enjoyed biking, good movies and spending time with her children. Loren graduated from John Jay High School in San Antonio, Texas and earned a degree in education from St. Edwards in Austin, Texas.
Viewing will be held at Genesis Ministries, 10465 FM 2673 Canyon Lake, TX 78133 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 1:00 pm.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019