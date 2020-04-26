|
Lori went to our heavenly home with our Lord on March 15, 2020. No more pain and forever comfortable. Thank you Lord.
She was the only child of William Collier and Lois Joyner. She had 12 half brothers and sisters. She was the oldest and loved them all. She was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC. After moving to Dallas people could still hear that NC accent and she got her first taste of Mexican food and loved it. After her first taste she called her step mother and said she had been raised a deprived child because she never got Mexican food growing up. In Dallas she met her husband, Mark. They were married for 39 years. Their life together was special. They were best friends and soulmates. She survived a kidney transplant for 27 years. Lori and Mark moved to San Antonio in 1993 when Mark joined the USAA bank management team.
She had served as an executive secretary her entire career prior to moving to San Antonio. She became very active in the community through several non-profit organizations, many which she served in leadership roles. Some are: UTHSC Board of Governors, CTRC, Ecumenical Center, San Antonio Public Library Foundation, South Tissue Blood & Tissue Foundation, Texas Kidney Foundation, Cancer Center Council, San Antonio Food Bank and Elf Louise Christmas Program. Through the Elf Louise program Lori and Mark would adopt a family at Christmas and provided whatever the family needed from furniture, appliances, clothes, food and toys.
Mark & Lori also established a scholarship in the Business School at Mississippi College where Mark graduated from in 1968.
Lori was a most caring, giving, loving and compassionate person. She was beautiful inside and out. Her goal was to make life better for others. She was a blessing to all who came in contact with her.
UTHSC has established a fund to honor Lori: Lori and Mark Wright, Young Investigator Innovation Fund. If you would like to honor Lori with a donation you can do it to this fund or to First Baptist Church, San Antonio where they have been members for 13 years.
At a later date there will be a Celebration of Life memorial for Lori.
May God bless all the health care givers who have worked so diligently to keep Lori with us.
She is greatly missed and still loved.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020