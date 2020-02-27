|
|
Beloved sister, aunt and friend, Lorene Dorothy Lempa passed on February 22, 2020 at the age of 83.
Lorene was born on November 11, 1936 in Yorktown, Texas to parents, Frank and Susie Lempa. Lorene is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Victor Lempa and niece Desiree Bowen.
She is survived by her loving sisters Mildred Bowen (Ralph) and Rita Johnson (Doug). Nephews Greg Bowen, Michael Bowen and Kevin Bowen. Nieces Lisa Casias (Christopher) and Cecily Barker (Joe). Great-nephews Kevin Bowen Jr., Isaac Bowen, Harrison Bowen and Cole Barker. Great
-nieces Rhiana Ward, Morrigan Gossett, Brianna Bowen and Taryn Barker. Great-great nephew Everett Ward.
Lorene worked for Joske's starting in 1952 until 1987 when it closed earning a membership in the Joske's Quarter Century Club. Lorene then went to work for Dillard's who took over the iconic retail space until her retirement in 2003.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South.
Graveside Service is on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2020