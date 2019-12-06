|
|
Lorene Eleanor McHorse, age 85, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. She was born in Garrett, Indiana on May 25, 1934 to LeRoy E. and Lillian E. Wessel.
She was passionate about God, family, friends and her church. She led a weekly bible study group, volunteered at the church Food Pantry and she willingly helped anyone in need. Lorene dedicated her life to a service in Christ's name and happily spread His word.
Lorene is preceded in death by her first husband, Chester W. Carson, siblings Lawrence Wessel and Lucille Carson. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Ray McHorse, daughters Donna and husband Bill Murray, Bonnie Carson, Victoria Sommers, and Christi and husband Rod Snowden. Siblings Lois Frost, LeRoy Wessel and wife Ginger, Lester Wessel and wife Mary, Lorna Stair
and husband Bob, and additional family and friends too numerous to list.
She will be celebrated in a Memorial Service at First Lutheran Church, 1406 6th Street, Floresville, Texas 78114 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lutheran World Relief.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2019