Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church
Helotes, TX
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church
Helotes, TX
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church
Helotes, TX
Lorene Helmke Bendele


1933 - 2019
Lorene Helmke Bendele Obituary
January 26, 1933 - August 8, 2019
Lorene Helmke Bendele went home to her heavenly father on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the age of 86. Lorene was born on January 26, 1933 to Walter and Irma Helmke. She is proceeded in death by her parents, loving husband Oscar Lloyd Bendele, sisters; Lucille Galm & Ruby Krueger; son Waylon Glen Bendele; grandson Waylon Lloyd Bendele; and sister-in-law Lillie Mae Moos.


Lorene is survived by her daughters Janice (Mike) Nickel, Lorna (Gary) Carriere; sons, Ronnie (Becky) and Harvey Bendele; grand- children: Jenson (Lisa) Nickel, Kaylin (Kris) Ledford, Emily and Eric Balser, and Becca Bendele; great-grandchildren: Landri and Newt Nickel, Madison and Hailey Ledford; sister Louise Jung; brother- in-laws Wilford (PeeWee) Bendele, Earl Moos and Edward (Junie) Krueger; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family will receive guests at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 5:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10am Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the church with interment to follow in Our Lady Guadalupe Cemetery in Helotes.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
