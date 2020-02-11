Home

Vinyard Funeral Home
Lorene Pruski Yosko

Lorene Pruski Yosko Obituary

Lorene Pruski Yosko, age 82 of Three Oaks Community in Wilson County, entered eternal rest on February 7, 2020.

Widow of Chester Frank Yosko, mother of Larry Yosko and wife Karen, Jennifer Moczygemba and Mike Wiatrek, Patrick Yosko and the late Brenda Yosko. Grandmother of Megan Moczygemba and Erica Oliver and husband John. Sister of Zygmund Pruski, David Pruski, Mary Jane Jendrush, Virginia Maha, Theresa Herber, Marvin Pruski and the late John Pruski.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11th at 5 p.m. at Vinyard Funeral Home Chapel in Poth. The rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, February 12th at 10:30 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth, with interment following at the Poth cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 11, 2020
