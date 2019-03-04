|
June 27, 1946 - February 27, 2019
Lorenza M. Velasquez, 72, went to be with our Lord on February 27, 2019. She was born June 27, 1946 in Laredo, Texas to Juan G. Velasquez and Maria Blanca Bautista. Lorenza is preceded in death by her father, mother, and sister Lupe Velasquez Garcia. She is survived by numerous family and friends. She was a devoted daughter, wonderful sister, amazing Aunt and Great Aunt, and friend. Lorenza (Lora) was best known for her quick wit, no-nonsense attitude, and loving spirit. She will be missed and will always be in the hearts of her family and friends. Her family would like to thank her medical team at VITAS Hospice for their compassionate care during her final days. To honor her memory, a donation may be made in her name to the at https://ww5.komen.org or the at www.lung.org, and/or the Animal Humane Society at www.animalhumanesociety
.org.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 4, 2019