Lorenza Reyes entered peaceful eternal rest on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Lorenza lived a beautiful and fruitful life – full of love. She was surrounded by family, love and light.

Born in Buda, Texas, Lori and her late husband Pedro (Pete) Reyes were married for 51 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Pete, her mother Natividad Piña Hernandez, her sister Marcela Olivas and her brother Margarito Hernandez.

Lori is survived by three children: David; Stevan and his wife Deborah Del Rio, and her son Alec; and daughter Monica Reyes (clearly the favorite). She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other family members throughout the United States and Mexico.

Lori loved music and was a member of Sweet Adelines for more than 20 years. In addition, she loved to play the piano and guitar. She had a beautiful sense of humor and she kept her family laughing until the very end.

Always cold natured, Lori will rest with her trusty white sweater around her shoulders.

While Lori's death was not COVID related, the family wishes to thank numerous friends and family who helped provide care, comfort, food, supplies, etc., for Lori as she quarantined at her daughter's home since April. In addition, the family expresses thanks and gratitude to the first responders who assisted the family upon Lori's passing and treated Lori and the family with the utmost dignity and respect.

The family will receive friends and family who wish to pay their last respects at Roy Akers Funeral home between 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday, July 30. (Masks and social distancing required). To honor Lori's wishes, the family will have a closed casket memorial at 7 p.m. on Thursday July 30 at Roy Akers. She will be interred at Fort Sam Houston with her husband Pete on Friday, July 31 at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made in her memory to a charity of your choosing or to Impact San Antonio (501 (c) (3) – tax ID#20-1154171; https://impactsanantonio.org/).

Siempre Màs Allà