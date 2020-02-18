|
Lorenzo B. Barrientes, Sr., 80, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully on the day of love, February 14th, 2020. The ultimate expression of love, he moved on to his eternal resting place, to ease the pain in Mercedes's heart of watching him slowly slip away day by day. He is her Valentine for the rest of her life until they meet again. He was born on November 07, 1939 in Karnes County, Texas to Gilberto Barrientes and Teofila Bustos. He moved to Racine, Wisconsin in 1967 and was employed at J.I. Case Company for over 30 years. He was a man of all trades. Lorenzo enjoyed the outdoors, especially deer hunting with his close friends. He loved hitting the casinos and riding around on his Gator. He will be dearly missed by his lifelong love, Mercedes, his wife of over 50 years. Life without their father will not be the same for his children, Celia (James) Barrientes and Ernesto Barrientes. His smile and laughter brought joy while playing practical jokes with the family he adored; grandchildren Tony, Manuel and Henry, brothers and sisters, in laws, nieces and nephews and huge extended family. He was predeceased and will join his namesake Lorenzo Jr. and loving brothers Cervando and Ricardo, along with other family. A special thank you to the staff at St. Gabriel's hospice & Palliative Care and Casa Felicitas Assisted Living for the heartfelt care you showed him. MEMORIAL SERVICE Thursday, February 20, 2020 The family will receive friendsat The Angelus Funeral Home1119 N. St. Mary's St.beginning at 6:00 PMRosary to follow at 7:00 PM MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS Memorial contributions can bemade in his name to theSan Antonio & South TX Chapter10223 McAllister Freeway, #100San Antonio, TX 78216 Condolences may be sent to the Barrientes family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 18, 2020