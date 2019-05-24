|
August 10, 1926 - May 23, 2019
Lorenzo M. Tovar age 92, born August 10, 1926 passed away on May 23, 2019. He is preceded in death by his children Narciso Tovar, Silvia Tovar, Stefani Tovar and daughter-in-law Carlota Tovar. Mr. Tovar is survived by his wife Narcisa R. Tovar, and his children Amado Tovar, Patricio & Annty Tovar, Jose & Mely Tovar, Victor Tovar, Carlos & Asusena Tovar, Juana Tovar Cerda, Rosenda T. & Inacio Alvarez, Andrea T. & Joe Favella, Annty T. & Juan Ramirez, Petra Tovar, son-in-law Ruben Reyna, 25 grand children and 25 great-grand children.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home 2525 Palo Alto Rd. visitation will start at 8:00 am with a Chapel service to held at 10:00 am with interment to follow in First Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral procession will depart at conclusion of chapel service
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2019