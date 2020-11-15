Lorenzo V. Mata Sr. born in Santa Ana, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on August 10, 1945 went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020 at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Herminia M. Mata, his parents Catarino T. and Mercedes V. Mata, and brother Juan M. Villanueva. Survivors include his loving children Lorenzo M. Mata Jr. (Teresa), Juan M. Mata Sr. (Dorothy), and Ricardo M. Mata, sister Reynalda V. Mata, 6 grandchildren Christina, Lorenzo III, Juan Jr., Emanuel, Annalysa, and Angel Gabriel; and other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Philip of Jesus Catholic Church with a procession from the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South. In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be limited seating for services. For the rosary you may use the outdoor screen (101.5) or you may go to the website for live streaming. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.