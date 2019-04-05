|
JUNE 22, 1941 - MARCH 28, 2019
Loretta J. Childs age 77 of San Antonio went Home to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Raymond Childs, Sr., her infant son, her parents, Charles and Ruth (Kintzle) Ditzler and her brother, Nelson Ditzler. Mrs. Childs is survived by her children, Marie Avila and her husband, Joseph, Joanna Mondragon and her husband, John, Laura Oberholzer and her husband, Tracy and Joel R. Childs, Jr.; grandchildren, Kristin Williams, Tracy Jene Oberholzer, Jr., Shane Oberholzer, Caitlin Avila, Joel Mondragon, Matthew Mondragon, Nicholas Mondragon, Abigail Childs and Lilian Childs; sister, Barbara Bretzius; sister-in-law, Carol Ditzler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES
Visitation will be from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Service will begin at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2019