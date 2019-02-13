|
|
August 11, 1953 - February 9, 2019
Loretta Katherine Robles Garcia passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the age of 65.
Loretta was born on August 11, 1953, to Peter G. and Cecilia Robles Garcia. Loretta overcame great obstacles at child birth.
She attended Baskin Elementary, Longfellow Middle School, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in the Class of 1972. She attended Durham Business College, and graduated from there in 1973.
She lived at 1919 N. New Braunfels at birth, in an apartment built inside what was Division Tailors & Cleaners, a business started by her Father in 1939. Her Mother, who began working at Division & Tailors in 1952, married founder Peter G. Garcia in 1952.
For a number of years, Loretta worked through The Unicorn Center, and held numerous positions at Burlington Coat Factory in Balcones Heights. Loretta helped her Mother run Garcia Jewelry Mfg. Co. from 1973-1991, a manufacturer of class rings, recognition jewelry, and fine jewelry.
Loretta later assisted her Mother as a care-giver taking care of her Father for a 17 year period until his death in 2001. Loretta assisted her Mother, President of Division Laundry, at that time.
Then in 2008, Loretta became her Mother's caregiver, until her death in 2010. Loretta semi-retired and stayed in her Parents' home. She promised her Parents to take care of the house and she did exactly that.
She is survived by her brother, Patrick R. Garcia and his wife Mary Helen Garcia, and her nieces and nephews, Patricia Ann Luna and her husband Adam Luna, Patrick Anthony Garcia, and Theresa Ellen Garcia, and her great-niece Emma Ann Luna.
Loretta touched the lives of many who knew her as childhood friends & family. She is remembered for her smile and great sense of humor.
The Family requests donations be made to Little Flower Catholic School, 905 Kentucky Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78201 on her behalf.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N. Main Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78205 with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
We will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78228, with interment to follow at San Fernando II, 746 Castroville Rd.
Please visit
www.dignitymemorial.com/
obituaries/san-antonio-tx/
loretta-robles-garcia-8156043
Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2019