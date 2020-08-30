1/1
Loretta Marie Koehn (Janda) Valenta
1943 - 2020
Loretta Marie (Janda) Koehn Valenta, 76, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas after a short, but difficult battle with ALS. Loretta was born on October 20, 1943 in La Grange, Texas to Richard Benedict Janda and Martha Annie Rainosek. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Deacon George Valenta; and brother, Donald Janda.

Loretta is survived by her son, Dr. Patrick Koehn; daughter, Anne Koehn; son, Michael Koehn; brother, Dick Janda; sister, Delores Gililland; and sister, Diane Janda. She is also survived by her stepsons, Dr. George Valenta, Jr., Kevin Valenta, Dr. Douglas Valenta and Matthew Valenta. She is survived by nine grandchildren.

Vigil and Rosary service will be held at 7pm on Friday, September 4th at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 5th at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1602 Thousand Oaks Dr., San Antonio, TX.

You are invited view her full obituary, sign the guestbook, and access streaming services at www.porterloring.com.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Vigil
07:00 PM
SEP
5
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
