July 29, 1937 - March 6, 2019
Loretta Owens, (Lori) age 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on July 29, 1937 in West Van Lear, Kentucky, to parents, Robert Murphy and Alkie Duty.
Loretta moved to San Antonio in 1963 with her two young sons where she met Harold Owens who was in the Air Force stationed at Randolph AFB. Loretta was a devoted mother who raised her three children alone after Harold's unexpected passing shortly after their marriage. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alkie Murphy, brother, Robert Murphy, Jr., sister Anna Rae Walford and her loving husband Harold Owens. Loretta Owens is survived by children; Dan Ward (Paul), Tim Ward (Susie) and Carla Freimark (Gary); grandchildren, Matthew Owens and Jared Ward (Ashley); great grand- daughter, Melody Ward; brothers, Claude Murphy and Jimmy Murphy; sister Frida.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Porter Loring McCullough. A Celebration of Life Event to Be Announced Soon.
