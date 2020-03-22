|
Lorraine Kelley Hogan entered into Heaven on March 17, 2020 in Pleasanton, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, G.W. and Edna Johnson Kelley, and her son Robert Wayne Hogan.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Lee Hogan, daughter Susan (Hugo) Stolte, grandchildren Kelley (Aaron) Miller, Hugo (Courtney) Stolte IV, Danielle Hogan, 4 great-grandchildren as well as nieces, nephews and many good friends.
Lorraine was born on May 21, 1934 in San Antonio and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She loved the Lord, and taught youth at First Baptist Church and adults at Alamo City Christian Fellowship where she also served as financial secretary. After moving to Pleasanton, Texas, she taught at First Baptist Church Pleasanton and at Cowboy Fellowship. Lorraine loved to travel with her husband, Bob, sewing and cooking, and spending time with her friends. She will be missed by all.
The Private Graveside Service will be Monday, March 23, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cowboy Fellowship, P.O. Box 68, Pleasanton, TX 78064 or New Century Hospice, 206 N. Smith St, Pleasanton, TX 78064.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020