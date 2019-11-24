Home

Lorraine Shattuck
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
The Angelus Chapel
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
The Angelus Chapel
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthew’s Catholic Church
Lorraine Irene Bryant Shattuck Obituary

Lorraine Irene Bryant Shattuck, 84, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Lorraine was born to Francis and Agnes Kallfelz Bryant in Syracuse, New York. Lorraine attended Blodgett Vocational High School where she met the love of her life, Bruce Thomas Shattuck. They wed and then journeyed across the United States, living in many states. Lorraine attended Pepperdine University and Tyler Community College and pursued a career in real estate. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Tom" Shattuck, her son, Bruce Thomas Shattuck, Jr., her parents, her sisters, Fran and Mary Lou and her brother, William. She is survived by her children: Shannon Shattuck Robles (Roger), Casey S. Shattuck (Julie), Thomas H. Shattuck (Sharon), Patricia Shattuck Troup (Stephen); sister, Carol Buczek; as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25 at 6:00 P.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. Memorial Mass will be offered Tuesday, November 26 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Inurnment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Our heartfelt thanks to the Seraphic Sisters and staff of St. Francis Nursing Home for the care given to mom. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Seraphic Sisters at St. Francis Nursing Home, 630 W. Woodlawn, San Antonio, Texas 78212.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 24, 2019
