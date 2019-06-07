|
June 4, 2019
Lorraine Lynn Moehring Gilmore passed away on June 4, 2019. She was born September 1, 1956 and graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1974. She was an avid softball player in her younger days and was a scorekeeper and announcer for SAISD and San Antonio Parks and Recreation for 20 years. She was a descendent of John Dillard, a defender of the Alamo in 1836.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda and Raymond Moehring and brother, Wayne. She is survived by her children: Mark (Jodi) Moehring, Sarah (Jesse) Soto, Laura (Domingo) Granado; grand- children: Jaxon, Xander, Lily, Georgia, Aniyah, Viviana, Gabriel, Jesus, Christian, Victoria and Domingo; brothers: Ray (Nancy), Randy (Shirley Moehring, and former husband, Johnnie Gilmore.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin Saturday, June 8 at 10:00 A.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude in the chapel.
Published in Express-News on June 7, 2019