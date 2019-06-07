Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Lorraine Gilmore
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Lynn Moehring Gilmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lorraine Lynn Moehring Gilmore Obituary
June 4, 2019
Lorraine Lynn Moehring Gilmore passed away on June 4, 2019. She was born September 1, 1956 and graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1974. She was an avid softball player in her younger days and was a scorekeeper and announcer for SAISD and San Antonio Parks and Recreation for 20 years. She was a descendent of John Dillard, a defender of the Alamo in 1836.


She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda and Raymond Moehring and brother, Wayne. She is survived by her children: Mark (Jodi) Moehring, Sarah (Jesse) Soto, Laura (Domingo) Granado; grand- children: Jaxon, Xander, Lily, Georgia, Aniyah, Viviana, Gabriel, Jesus, Christian, Victoria and Domingo; brothers: Ray (Nancy), Randy (Shirley Moehring, and former husband, Johnnie Gilmore.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin Saturday, June 8 at 10:00 A.M. in The Angelus Chapel with a Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude in the chapel.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now