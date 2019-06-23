San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. Garrett


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine M. Garrett Obituary
January 31, 1921 - June 19, 2019
Lorraine M. Garrett was born in Woodward, Texas and went to be with the Lord at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Agnes Miller; brothers, Raymond Miller, Jr. and Odell Miller; husband of 61 years, Sidney A. Garrett; first husband who was killed in WWII, George Roberts; daughter, Karen Lee Garrett; and grandson, Bryan McClain. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Kathy McClain; granddaughter, Shannon Milner and husband Billy; great granddaughters, Addison and Brynn; sister, Shirley Lovell and husband Richard and their family.

Lorraine has been a member of Grace United Methodist Church, now known as Resurrection United Methodist Church since January, 1963. Lorraine will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her family.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
JUNE 26, 2019
9:30 AM
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com


Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now