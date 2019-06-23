January 31, 1921 - June 19, 2019

Lorraine M. Garrett was born in Woodward, Texas and went to be with the Lord at the age of 98. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Agnes Miller; brothers, Raymond Miller, Jr. and Odell Miller; husband of 61 years, Sidney A. Garrett; first husband who was killed in WWII, George Roberts; daughter, Karen Lee Garrett; and grandson, Bryan McClain. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Kathy McClain; granddaughter, Shannon Milner and husband Billy; great granddaughters, Addison and Brynn; sister, Shirley Lovell and husband Richard and their family.



Lorraine has been a member of Grace United Methodist Church, now known as Resurrection United Methodist Church since January, 1963. Lorraine will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed and forever loved by her family.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

JUNE 26, 2019

9:30 AM

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY



