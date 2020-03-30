San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
LORRAINE ROELLER
LORRAINE M. ROELLER


1924 - 2020
LORRAINE M. ROELLER Obituary

Lorraine M. Roeller, age 96, of San Antonio, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born February 13, 1924 in Ogema, Minnesota to John F. and Estella Bray Magnan. Lorraine was a military homemaker, legal secretary, stenographer and extremely good cook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson A. Roeller and her daughter, Diane Beverly Hall. Lorraine is survived by her son, William Roeller; daughter, Helen Neri; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Due to current limitations on group size caused by the coronavirus, funeral services will be private. Lorraine will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 30, 2020
