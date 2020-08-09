It has been a long goodbye but on June 12, 2020, Lou Ann Price entered into eternal peace and rest. Gone now are the troubles and afflictions of this world, she has been made whole.

She was born March 14, 1934, in Kerens, Texas to Tommy Lou (Mayo) Horn and Robert Kenneth Horn.

Lou Ann and her husband, Carter grew up in Kerens and were married in Kaufman county courthouse during thanksgiving break on November 29, 1952. They were 18 and 19 respectively and maybe a little impetuous but their love stayed true for 64 years.

Lou Ann gave birth to three daughters Juliana in 1954, Ginger in 1956, and Angela in 1962.

In 1964 Lou Ann and Carter moved to Fayetteville Arkansas with their three young daughters. Carter was a Professor of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology at the University of Arkansas. It was a perfect place to raise their young family they and were active in their community. The key to Lou Ann's happiness was to stay busy so she was always finding projects at home or in the community to help with.

In 1972 Lou Ann completed her education at the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education majoring in Social Studies & Library Science, and in 1977 she received a Master of Education majoring in Instructional Resource Education also from the University of Arkansas.

Lou Ann started working in 1971 at Springdale High School as a part-time history teacher and full-time Librarian. She loved teaching and worked in the same position, at the same school and with the same person, Ms. Jo Bennett, for 23 years until her retirement in 1994.

In 1979, Carter was offered the opportunity to work abroad with USAID.

From 1980 until his retirement from the University of Arkansas in 1996 Carter lived around the globe in the Philippines, Egypt, Bulgaria, Moldova, Indonesia, and Bolivia. The best part was Lou Ann was able to go with him for as much as a year at a time and though neither Carter nor Lou Ann spoke any language other than English that didn't stop them from making life long friends everywhere they lived. Lou Ann had several key traits that made people instantly want to know her. Her attractive red hair always required the search for a good hairdresser. Her cute disposition, spicy little personality and quick wit is what made her so special and fun to be around. She never took herself too seriously.

Lou Ann loved her life in Fayetteville but, shortly after retiring they decided to move to San Antonio, Texas to be closer to their grandchildren.

As soon as they arrived in San Antonio Lou Ann got busy joining a gym and participating in water aerobics and fit for life classes and volunteering in the library at her grandchildren's schools.. Lou Ann and Carter joined Trinity Baptist Church because of their wonderful Sunday school classes. It gave her an instant group of friends. She also loved making and delivering dozens of blankets every year for the kids at the San Antonio Children's Shelter. But the main reason for moving to San Antonio was to be with her two grandchildren. Mama Lou, as she was affectionately known by everybody, attended gymnastics practices, swim meets, piano recitals, dance recitals, band concerts, cheerleading composition, choir concerts, basketball, soccer games. She took them on trips, cooked any meal they wanted and even taught her granddaughter to sew.

She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Carter in 2016. She is also preceded in death by her parents and her first grandson, William Joseph Rubin who died of cancer at age 4.

Lou Ann is survived by her sister Martha "Sue" & brother-in-law Sam Howard of Blum, her sister-in-law Jeanne Price Haygood of College Station; daughter, Juliana Price of Fayetteville, Arkansas, daughter Ginger Price of Dallas, daughter Angela & son-in-law Steve Rubin of San Antonio, grandchildren, Kathleen Carter Rubin & husband Justin Davidson of Austin and Alexander Price Rubin Lieutenant in the US Navy and for now of Charleston, SC, her beloved nephews and nieces, William Willson Price & wife Marsh of Mathews, NC, Mary Sydney Price of Los Angeles, CA, Patty Price Griffin & husband Jim of Houston, Matt Price & wife Ellen of Austin, Kyle Price & wife Mary Beth of Arlington, James Robert Howard of Blum, William Kirk Howard & wife Karen of Blum, John Paul Howard & wife Crystal of Blum, and five great-nieces and five great-nephew.

The family would like to thank Lorena Salazar, the administration and staff of Franklin Park Alamo Heights' memory care, the Forum at Lincoln Heights, Skilled Nursing, and gratitude to Lou Ann's caregivers, for their genuine love and attention to great care. The family also thanks Kindred Hospice and RN Arlene Kasperkhan, LVN Selsa Bost, and Chaplin Evan Hierholzer for their care.

Donations can be made to;

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3810 Or online at stjude.org, or The Children's Shelter of San Antonio 2939 W. Woodlawn San Antonio, Texas 78228 Or online at

sanantoniochildrensshelter.org