Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX
1971 - 2019
Louie Anne Seale Requejo Obituary

Louie Requejo was called home by the Lord on October 23, 2019, at the age of 48.

He was born on September 8, 1971, in San Antonio, Texas.

He loved gathering with friends to watch the Cowboys and Spurs games.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Josefa Garza; and nephew, Daniel Omar Obregon.

He is loved and will be missed by his parents, Genaro Requejo and Maria G. Requejo; sisters, Jo Ann Obregon (Juan) and Norma, Irene, and Christina Requejo; nephews, Bryan, Genaro, Joe, Jr., and Uziel; nieces, Tiffany, Brandii, Genevie,Danielle and Kassandra; aunt, Luisa Araiza (Paul); uncle, Elias Garza (Anne); and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, A Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. the same evening.

Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
