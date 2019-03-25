|
April 10, 1937 - March 21, 2019
Louie Donus Huffman, Jr. "Don", age 81 passed away March 21, 2019 at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City at 11:43PM. Don was born April 10, 1937 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Louie Donus Huffman, Sr. and Edna Lavoe "Susie" Huffman. Don graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City, served in the Air National Guard, and worked as a civil service logistics specialist upon retiring in 1994. Don enjoyed playing golf, caring for his pets, and tending to his yard. Don is survived by his wife Nancy, his children Paul Michael Huffman, Deana Lynn Carrillo, and Bryan "Keith" Huffman; step children Debbie, Cheryl, Lynn and Jeff and their families; as well as a nephew, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Clyde Dean Huffman. Memorial services at Mercer Adams Funeral Home, 3925 N. Asbury, Bethany, OK at 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2019