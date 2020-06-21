Louis Adam Boffa passed on from this world on June 13, 2020 at the age of 45. He was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from The Winston School. Throughout his teens and young adult years Adam enjoyed working for Alamo Music Center, the family business his beloved grandfather Alfredo Flores Sr. founded in 1929 as well as for volunteering for The San Antonio Symphony. Adam received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from UTSA. He took great pride as a congressional staffer for U.S. Representative Charlie Gonzalez (D-TX) in the Washington DC and San Antonio offices as well as for U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) in San Antonio. In his later years as he became unable to work full-time, he found purpose in being a contributor to the Rivard Report and Texas Public Radio where he shared with honesty and great humor the experiences and daily challenges of those living with disabilities.

At an early age Adam developed an infectious sense of wit and humor. He spent his life making everyone he came into contact with laugh and feel accepted. In the early 1990's in high school and before it was widely accepted Adam showed tremendous courage in letting others know he was gay and unashamed. This would define much of his life as he became a strong and determined advocate for LGBQ rights. He has touched many lives with his kindness, willingness to help, perseverance and bravery. He was a lover of family, many friends, politics, San Antonio, Fiesta, the British Monarchy, beautiful shoes and his adored dachshund, Molly. He will be remembered for the fun he added to the everyday lives of everyone he knew, his impeccable appearance and for his unyielding ability to make the best of every situation and to find humor in doing so.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Maria Tamez Flores and Alfred L. Flores, Sr.

Adam was the devoted son to his mother Diana Flores Boffa and his father Louis Arthur Boffa, a beloved brother to his sister's and their spouses Amber Flores Rickhoff and Hans Christopher Rickhoff and Renee Flores Bradley and Anthony Joseph Bradley.

He was a loving uncle to his six nieces and nephews Emmie Flores Bradley, Townes Alfred Rickhoff, Turin Flores, Bradley, Emmett Thomas Rickhoff, Orran Flores Bradley and Pierce Charles Rickhoff. Adam was the beloved nephew to his aunt Sister Maria Teresa Flores and his uncle and his spouse Alfred Flores Jr. and Tenchita Flores. He was the cherished cousin of Tenchita Flores Marr, Monica Flores and Adriana Flores as well as their husbands, children and spouses.

The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Adam's loving caretakers: Janie Piatt, Esmeralda Cabrera, Alejandra Vazquez, and Henry Garcia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project Mend, San Antonio TX, Neurofibromatosis Network, Wheaton, IL or The Human Rights Campaign

Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, the funeral services will be held for family and close friends only but will be available to view through livestream via the link: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9101

