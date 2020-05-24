Louis was born to Louis Clarence "Pop" Mosel Sr. and Marie Dimick Mosel in San Antonio, Texas in 1927. The eldest of four children, he was raised with his brothers JoJo, Stanton and sister Regina. He graduated from Central Catholic High School as an ROTC Cadet and joined the Merchant Marines right after high school and served two years. In 1950 he married his sweetheart Florence Ehrler. To make a really long story short they had 5 daughters and 2 sons. Louis started his career working for his father at L.C. Mosel Co. He went through the plumbing trade and became a Master Plumber. The company was a young and growing business performing plumbing and air conditioning services all over San Antonio and South Texas. To this day L.C. Mosel Co. has completed many landmark projects such as the original North Central Baptist Hospital, Ronald Reagan High School, Johnson High School, and the Toyota Assembly Building. He worked at L.C. Mosel Co. from 1947 until his retirement in 2017. In 1974 during the heyday of a large governmental hospital building boom, he partnered up with Kurt AJ Monier, a friendly competitor at AJ Monier Co. to start M&M Metals, a Sheetmetal Fabrication Company. It was an unusual venture to partner with a competitor but Louis and Kurt trusted each other enough and felt it was necessary so they could handle the large volumes of work both companies were doing at that time. This partnership was a great idea and M&M Metals continues to grow to this day.Louis was a full-time businessman, husband, father, buddy, friend, hunter, fisherman, craftsman and builder. He loved building and construction so much that he built 4 boats in his lifetime. The largest being a 30' twin engine off shore deep sea fishing vessel named the "Sea Pauper" which took 5 years of evenings and weekends to build. The exterior of the boat was built like the old clipper ships. The design was a round bottom boat and the exterior skin of the boat was comprised of hundreds and hundreds of boards. Every single board or plank had to be boiled in water and bent by hand in special jigs. Once cooled he would hand chamfer each plank so it would fit water tight. The Sea Pauper was a true work of art and a marvel in itself. It made all the local newspapers and TV news. It was in service for over 25 years and was responsible for dozens of contest wins and thousands and thousands of fish caught. His seamanship and piloting skills were masterful and he won several contest awards for this as well. He kept his boats down at "the coast" where he would stay in his A-Frame house that he built himself. His coast house took three years to build and stands beautifully to this day.While in the process of building his 5th boat, a 42-foot yacht he was introduced to the game of skeet. Much to the disappointment of the family the yacht was never finished. Louis took up skeet with the same vigor and determination as he did with all of his other hobbies. He competed in tournaments all over the US winning countless medals and was elected Captain of the Senior Veterans 1st Team for the National Skeet Shooting Association 3 years in a row and made the cover of the magazine twice. Louis was Veteran Team Captain 6 times from 2000 to 2007 and Senior Veteran Team Captain 6 times from 2009 to 2014 for the Texas Skeet Shooters Association. At the age of 87, during the 2014 World Skeet Shooting Championships he and his shooting partner Robert Myers broke six world records in the two-man team Senior Veterans event.Later in his life after the seas were too rough, the shotguns were too heavy and getting to the office was a job in itself, he managed to continue working on his stamp collection. Yes, there was another hobby. After all a guy has to have something to do. Louis has collected stamps his entire life on a daily basis and has amassed one of the most phenomenal stamp collections imaginable. Another work of art.Louis was a life member of the San Antonio Power Squadron, the NRA, the Texas State Skeet Shooting Association, the National Skeet Shooting Association and the San Antonio Gun Club. He was a member and past president of the Mechanical Contractors Association of San Antonio, San Antonio Breakfast Club, ASHRAE, and the Kirby Rifle Club.Louis passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 with his children by his side. The family is grateful for all the support we have received from the industry and friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone but not forgotten.He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; parents L.C. "Pop" Mosel and Marie Mosel; brothers, Joseph and Stanton and sister, Regina Mosel. Louis is survived by his daughters, Jamie Butler and husband Rob, Deborah Kubecka and husband Bob, Donna Specia and husband Rudy, Laura Haby, Lisa Ruff and husband Paul; sons, Erik Mosel and Kurt Mosel and wife Jean; grandchildren, Kristin Lapuszynski and husband Shawn, James Sweet and wife Lydia, Leslie Specia, Russell Specia, Thomas Specia and wife Jenny, Keri Mosel, Cody Haby and Tanner Haby; great grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Jed, and Jarod Lapuszynski, Silas Garcia, and Cam Specia and numerous nieces and nephews.ROSARYTHURSDAY, MAY 28, 202010:00 A.M.ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH MASSTHURSDAY, MAY 28, 202010:30 A.M.ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCHInurnment will take place in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boysville at boysvilletexas.orgYou are invited to sign the Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.