Home

POWERED BY

Services
CASTLE RIDGE MORTUARY
8008 MILITARY DRIVE WEST
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM
CASTLE RIDGE MORTUARY
8008 MILITARY DRIVE WEST
San Antonio, TX 78227
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
CASTLE RIDGE MORTUARY
8008 MILITARY DRIVE WEST
San Antonio, TX 78227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Cousins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Cousins Jr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Cousins Jr. Obituary

Louis Cousins, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, was called home on January 17, 2020. Louis was born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 4, 1943, the fourth of nine children. Louis learned at an early age that education was the key to a better life. He was one of the 17 children that desegregated all white schools in Norfolk, would become known as one of the "Norfolk 17".After graduating Maury High School, he attended Norfolk State University before joining the Air Force. During his tour in Vietnam he was a combat medic. Louis received his Bachelor's from St. Mary's University. He retired after 21 years in the military and worked to retirement as a Medical Technologist at Methodist Hospital.Louis is survived by his wife, Deloris Cousins of 55 years; son, Louis Cousins, Jr. (Cheryl) and grandson, Timothy Cousins; brothers LarryCousins & Lloyd Cousins; sisters, Maxine Cornegay, Claudette Rice and Andria Cousins; nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be at Castle Ridge Mortuary on January 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and a Chapel Service, January 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -