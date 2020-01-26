|
Louis Cousins, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, was called home on January 17, 2020. Louis was born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 4, 1943, the fourth of nine children. Louis learned at an early age that education was the key to a better life. He was one of the 17 children that desegregated all white schools in Norfolk, would become known as one of the "Norfolk 17".After graduating Maury High School, he attended Norfolk State University before joining the Air Force. During his tour in Vietnam he was a combat medic. Louis received his Bachelor's from St. Mary's University. He retired after 21 years in the military and worked to retirement as a Medical Technologist at Methodist Hospital.Louis is survived by his wife, Deloris Cousins of 55 years; son, Louis Cousins, Jr. (Cheryl) and grandson, Timothy Cousins; brothers LarryCousins & Lloyd Cousins; sisters, Maxine Cornegay, Claudette Rice and Andria Cousins; nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be at Castle Ridge Mortuary on January 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and a Chapel Service, January 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020