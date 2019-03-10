|
|
July 21, 1941 - March 6, 2019
On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Louis D. Blank, Jr. of Converse, TX, went to be with his Lord at the age of 77.
Louis was a devoted husband of 44 years to Paulette Blank, loving father to Denise and her husband Dwayne Stahl and son: Louis (Buddy) D. Blank III and granddaughter, Emma Stahl.
He was preceded in death his loving wife: Paulette Blank, Parents: Lewis D. and Velma E. Blank. Louis graduated from Sam Houston High School and attended San Antonio College. At a young age Louis started working alongside his dad at their Texaco Station where he learned mechanic work from him. Later in years Louis opened Blank's Wrecker Service which he owned and operated for over 45 years. His passion was Classic Cars, driving and helping others in time of need. Louis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5pm-8pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in his name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 502 E. Nueva St., San Antonio, TX 78205.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019