Louis Nannini, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away on May 31, 2020. He was born in Argentina and migrated to the United States in 1957 with nothing but a suitcase and a dream. After taking several puddle jumpers throughout South America and Cuba, he landed in Miami and rode a bus to Dallas Texas to begin a pathology fellowship at Parkland Memorial Hospital. After getting settled in his new country, he sent for his adored (late) wife Maria Muller Nannini, who joined him in Dallas to complete a Masters in Oral Pathology at Baylor Dental School. They were married for 55 years before her passing in 2011.

After studying and working in both Dallas and El Paso, Louis took a position at Methodist Hospital in Lubbock, Texas where he practiced pathology and hematology for over 30 years, and ultimately served as Director of Pathology before retiring in 1994. He also served as director of the Lubbock Blood Bank for many years.

Louis and Maria lived many happy years raising their three daughters in Lubbock, Texas. They enjoyed spending time with great friends from their tennis leagues and with friends they met through their philanthropic work during their 35 years in Lubbock. They experienced many adventures together learning about new cultures, arts, music, and food. They also enjoyed gardening and the outdoors.

In 2001, Louis and Maria finally decided to retire to the warmer climate of San Antonio, Texas where they spent their final years together, enjoying time with their daughters and their five grandchildren.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife Maria, and is survived by his three daughters, Sylvia Nannini Maenner (Dave), Sandra Nannini, and Cindy Nannini Havranek (Russ), and his five grandchildren, Michael Maenner, Gabrielle Maenner, Sam Maenner, Alex Havranek, and Austin Havranek. He is also survived by a sister, a brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews in Argentina.

We can't express how much this gentle and caring man will be missed. He was so loved.

A celebration of life service is pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank or to your favorite charity.

