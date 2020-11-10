1/1
Louis Nathanial "Tom" Thomas Jr.
Louis Nathanial "Tom" Thomas, Jr. was born in Huntington, WV, but he got to Texas as fast as he could.

He passed away suddenly in his beloved New Mexico home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Tom grew up in Abilene and attended Cooper High School before moving to Plainview, TX.

A lifelong Red Raider fan, he attended Texas Tech University where he joined his fraternity, Fiji. Texas Tech also connected him to the love of his life, Tina Weatherby, a love that would last until the day he died (and no doubt continues from above). His marriage to Tina would last 55 years.

Tom built a successful career in medical device sales, innovating new ways to provide excellent service to his clients and customers. He was passionate about training others in his field and helping them build careers. His footprint in the industry impacted literally hundreds.

The family appreciates the many calls, emails, and texts from his friends and colleagues, all of which emphasize his role as a mentor.

Tom was a best friend to his brother, Mike. He had three children – he was the best father anyone could ask for. The way he loved their mother was the greatest gift he could give them. "Poppa T" was a grandfather for the ages to his four grandchildren. When you grow up with a father or grandfather like him, you know without question that you are loved and supported in every possible way. He left nothing unsaid. He showed his family he loved them with every interaction. Dad was our hero.

Besides his family, Tom's greatest loves were golf, watching the Spurs and Red Raiders play, sunsets and moon rises, movie and sports trivia, and his puppies, Molly and Gracie. He was a devout Christian and carried the same Jerusalem Bible to church and bible study for over 40 years.

Tom is survived by his wife, Tina; his children, Traci Lyn Thomas (John Cohen), Ashley Thomas Kisner, and Tyler Allen Thomas; his four grandchildren, Avery, Owen, Sarah, and Sebastian; his brother, Michael Allen Thomas (Shelley); his sister-in-law, Becky Elizabeth Rose (Bill); and brother-in-law, William Emerson ("Buck") Weatherby (Susie). He leaves countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved him dearly.

A private family Memorial

Service was held Monday, November 9, 2020.

We invite you to view the webcast available at www.FrenchFunerals.com where we also encourage you to leave your condolences on the online guestbook for Tom. A further celebration of Tom's life will be held in the summer. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to Folds of Honor or the charity of your choice.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
