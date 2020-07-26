Louis Paul Lubbering Jr. died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 75 due to complications from COVID-19. A true San Antonio original, he served the community for over 50 years as husband, father, grandfather, veteran, artist, teacher, and mentor to thousands of students across many generations. He will be loved and deeply missed by the countless people whose lives he touched.

Best known for his artistic talent, he was equally accomplished at sculpture, photography and lithography, but is best remembered for his distinctive paintings depicting the San Antonio Riverwalk, formal portraits, and the Texas countryside.

Born and raised in San Antonio, also known as "Mr. Lube" by students and colleagues, he studied art and graduated from San Antonio College, Trinity University, and UT San Antonio. The majority of his time as teacher was spent at Incarnate Word, where he dedicated 40 years at both the college and high school.

Louis graduated from Thomas Edison High School in San Antonio in 1962 where he pin-striped other people's cars in exchange for maintenance of his own cherished hot rod. Upon graduation, he began work as a commercial artist and designer, studying under Mel Casas.

Starting in 1965 Louis served with distinction as combat medic in the U.S. Army, assigned to the 61st Battalion, 32nd Med group at Dep Nha Trang and later reassigned to Cam Ranh Bay until May of 1967.

After the war Louis married Marilyn Schmoekel, started a family, and began a rich and varied academic career specializing in art history and studio. While at Trinity University he studied with mentor Jim Stoker focused on life drawing. Louis then completed further studies at New Mexico Highlands University where he received his Master of Arts degree in the summer of 1971 and was voted into the National Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Later that year he began working as a full-time faculty member in the Art Department of Northeast Louisiana University, Monroe Louisiana. He was employed there until entering the MFA program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Upon graduating from UTSA, Louis opened his own art gallery on the San Antonio Riverwalk called Lube's Art Studio from 1978 To 1990. He began teaching at Incarnate Word College in 1982 and taught art history and studio until 1990. He transferred to Incarnate Word High School in the fall of 1989.

Louis won the annual San Antonio Art League Julian Onderdonk Award in 1987 and has exhibited in over fifty national juried art competitions throughout the United States showing his work in over twenty art shows nationally and abroad.

Louis Lubbering is survived by his wife Marilyn Lubbering and his children Paul, Karl, Julie and Sarah, son-in-law Jesse, and daughter-in-law Susanne. He has four grandchildren, Madeleine and husband Sam, James, Dottie Lu, and Orson Lewis. He is also survived by his four siblings - twin brother Leonard, brothers Gary and Steve, and sister Carol. Louis is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Malou.

Private Service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorial Service to follow at a later date. Further info at lubbering.org.