Louis (Lou) Ray Thomason, 82, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born March 18, 1938, in Sulphur, Oklahoma to Myrtle Townsend Thomason and Ray F. Thomason.

Lou is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma Thomason, sons Patrick Thomason (Angie) of Katy, Texas, and Steven Thomason of Georgetown, Texas. Grandson Kris Thomason (Bridget), granddaughters, Megan McNeely (Kyle), Bailey Lee, Jessica Thomason, and Jordan Wray Thomason. He also had 7 great-grandchildren, two sisters Linda Holman, Nancy Daniel, brother John Thomason (Melinda), and sister-in-law, Amber Thomason. He had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Thomason.

He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in chemical engineering. After graduation, he worked for Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, Texas. Lou then joined Amerada Hess Corporation, an oil company that took the family to St. Croix, USVI. Upon returning to the states, he worked for Tesoro Petroleum before becoming the President and co-owner of Refinery Associates, Inc. He later rejoined Tesoro in Anchorage, Alaska where he eventually retired. Following retirement, Lou and Norma returned to San Antonio. They have been active members of University United Methodist Church for many years.

Outside of his career life, Lou was interested in challenging himself and learning new things. He earned his pilot license, scuba license, and amateur radio license. He even learned to ski while living in Alaska.

Having grown up in Oklahoma raising cattle alongside his father, Lou continued the tradition on their ranch outside of Bandera, Texas. The ranch was one of his greatest loves. Many good times and memories were shared on the ranch, along with lots of hard work too. Hunting season was always a favorite time for everyone.

There will be a private graveside service for the family in Oklahoma. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life later in the year.