October 9, 1925 - April 12, 2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, wife and aunt Louisa Vidaurri, age 93 of San Antonio went home to be with our Lord peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Friday, April 12, 2019. Louisa was born a twin girl, along with her twin brother in Luling, TX to Juan and Louisa Mendoza.



She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows parish for over 60 years. Louisa was a woman of great faith and always instilled in us that the more you give, the more you will receive.



Louisa loved to dance and have fun. She drank and smoked in her younger days and enjoyed life to the fullest. She and her husband were members of a social club where they went dancing almost every weekend and made many friends.



Her husband was owner and operator of Beacon Cleaners and Louisa was a devoted wife who helped with the cleaners when she wasn't caring for her children. She helped with all aspects of the business. I guess you could say that she was the woman behind the successful man.



Louisa also loved shopping. She did not drive so she took the bus every Wednesday to go shopping for the bargains downtown and had her hair done every Saturday.



Louisa is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Louisa Mendoza, brothers, Juan Mendoza, Jr., Gilbert Mendoza, her twin brother, Louis Mendoza and her sister Aurelia (Mendoza) Trevino, her husband, Elias Vidaurri, Jr. and children Elias Vidaurri III and Anita Quintanilla.



Louisa is survived by her children, Rosemary V. Flores (Federico Flores) and Gloria L. Piña (Michael J. Piña) grand children; Federico Flores III, Steven A. Flores, April Quintanilla and Christina M. Piña; son-in-law Wiley L Quintanilla, daughter- in- law Nancy Vidaurri. Step grandson, Phillip M. Piña (Jillian Piña); step grandchildren Jayda L. Morales, Xzavier P. Piña, and Zyliana R. Piña.





She touched many people who will miss her but her memory will live forever in our hearts.

VISITATION

5:00 - 7:00 PM

ROSARY

TUESDAY, APRIL 23, 2019

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

1101 McCULLOUGH AVE.

MASS OF THE RESURRECTION

WEDNESDAY,

APRIL 24, 2019

11:00 AM

OUR LADY OF SORROWS CATHOLIC CHURCH

3107 N. ST. MARY'S STREET

Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery @ Cordi-Marian 11624 Culebra Rd, 78253

