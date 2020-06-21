Louise A. Rabenaldt
1926 - 2020
Louise A. Rabenaldt, age 94, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Floresville, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Elo F. Rabenaldt and her four sisters. Louise is survived by son, Harold W. Rabenaldt (Angelika); son, Roy D. Rabenaldt (Lisa); grandchildren, Denise Hammes, Logan Rabenaldt, Dominik Rabenaldt (Lisa) and Brent Rabenaldt; four great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church located at 700 Dewhurst Road, San Antonio, Texas 78213.

ROSARY

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020

10:00 AM

ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH

MASS

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020

10:30 AM

ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus State Council Charities, 6633 E Highway 290, Ste 204, Austin, Texas 78723 or by visiting https://www.tkofc.org/fundraising/.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
