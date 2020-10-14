1/1
LOUISE DAVIS CALVERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOUISE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Louise Davis Calvert went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. She was born in Olney, Illinois to Ahren and Cuma Davis. Louise graduated from Denton High School and received her Bachelors Degree from the University of North Texas and her Masters Degree in Special Education from Our Lady of the Lake University. She taught for 27 years in the cities of Dallas, McKinney, Port Arthur, El Paso and North East Independent School District in San Antonio.

After retirement, she was active in the Hospitality Club, Retired Teachers KA, and various bridge groups. Louise was a long time member of the Questers at Coker United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Hollis Calvert and her daughter, Rebecca Calvert. Louise is survived by her daughter Connie Calvert, son Robert Calvert, grandchildren Lauren Calvert and Ben Bosquez.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.

Family will welcome friends at 9:00 a.m. Followed by a private entombment at Mission Burial Park North.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved