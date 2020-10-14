Louise Davis Calvert went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. She was born in Olney, Illinois to Ahren and Cuma Davis. Louise graduated from Denton High School and received her Bachelors Degree from the University of North Texas and her Masters Degree in Special Education from Our Lady of the Lake University. She taught for 27 years in the cities of Dallas, McKinney, Port Arthur, El Paso and North East Independent School District in San Antonio.

After retirement, she was active in the Hospitality Club, Retired Teachers KA, and various bridge groups. Louise was a long time member of the Questers at Coker United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Hollis Calvert and her daughter, Rebecca Calvert. Louise is survived by her daughter Connie Calvert, son Robert Calvert, grandchildren Lauren Calvert and Ben Bosquez.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.

Family will welcome friends at 9:00 a.m. Followed by a private entombment at Mission Burial Park North.