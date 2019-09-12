|
June 2, 1941 - September 7, 2019
Louise E. Thiltgen (nee Aubin), age 78, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in San Antonio. She was born in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, to her parents, Maurice and Lucienne Aubin. Louise attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse. While working as a nurse in San Francisco, she met the love of her life, Doug. After marriage, they moved to Michigan and later San Antonio, where they raised their family. Louise loved to travel and returned often to Canada to visit her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Douglas Thiltgen; her siblings, Ronald Aubin, Gerald Aubin, and Madeleine Labelle. Louise is survived by her children, Charles W. Thiltgen (Heather), Elise N. Thiltgen (Oscar Calvi), and Marc S. Thiltgen (Nena); grandchildren, Nicholas D. Calvi, Eric D. Calvi, Catherine E. Thiltgen, Daniel J. Calvi, Marc O. Thiltgen, Benjamin C. Thiltgen, Isabelle L. Thiltgen, and Austin L. Calvi; and her siblings, Jean Aubin, Suzanne Khalifah, Philippe Aubin, Raymond Aubin, and Maurice Aubin Many thanks to everyone at The Village at Incarnate Word and Brookdale Alamo Heights, along with Cynthia Rhyne, Diane Roy, Tamara O'byrn, and Jordan Brosseau for their kind and compassionate care. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Porter Loring McCullough.
ROSARY
SUNDAY,
SEPTEMBER 15, 2019
10:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
MASS
MONDAY,
SEPTEMBER 16, 2019
1:00 P.M.
OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC CHURCH
223 E. SUMMIT AVE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church or to a .
