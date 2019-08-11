Home

Services
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
8:00 AM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Louise E.A. (Tgiedgiel) Wynkoop Obituary
March 17, 1935 - August 1, 2019
Louise E.A. (Tgiedgiel) Wynkoop, age 84, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. She was born on March 17, 1935 in Noumea, New Caledonia.

In 1947, at age 12, Louise moved to France where she married the love of her life for 62 years John T. Wynkoop, Jr. She accompanied John in 1962 to Massachusetts then to Alaska in 1964, where she became an American citizen, then Lackland AFB in 1968 then to the Philippines in 1971 before retiring here in 1974.
She enjoyed her grandkids, gardening, fishing and holidays.

Louise is survived by her husband, John T. Wynkoop Jr.; three children, Belinda (BJ) Strickland, John T. Wynkoop, III (Gloria), Patricia Ann McKinney (Dwaine); four grandchildren, Alexandria Renée (Poochie) Strickland, Reginald Eugene Flowers (Alejandra), John T. Wynkoop, IV and Devin Wayne Wright; two great-grandsons, Cayden Shawn and Colby Alexander Wynkoop, along with many friends and relatives.

Services: August 15, 2019
Visitation: 8:00a.m., Castle Ridge Mortuary
Mass: 10:00a.m., Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church
Interment: 11:30a.m., Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

The family wishes to thank those who cared for her during her last days and for the calls, thoughts and prayers.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
