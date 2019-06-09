|
April 8, 1921 - June 1, 2019
Louse Kelley Trenton, aged 98, passed away in San Antonio, Texas.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
JUNE 12, 2019
2:00 PM
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH, THRIFT CHAPEL
319 E. MULBERRY
Rev. Les Hollon will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Crohns and Colitis Foundation.org or Sturge Weber Foundation.org
She leaves behind numerous friends and family.
Since this is a celebration of her life, happy colors are welcome.
We would love to have some notes of fond memories of her.
