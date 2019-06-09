San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH
THRIFT CHAPEL 319 E. MULBERRY
View Map
Louise Kelley Trenton


Louise Kelley Trenton Obituary
April 8, 1921 - June 1, 2019
Louse Kelley Trenton, aged 98, passed away in San Antonio, Texas.

Rev. Les Hollon will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Crohns and Colitis Foundation.org or Sturge Weber Foundation.org
She leaves behind numerous friends and family.

Since this is a celebration of her life, happy colors are welcome.
We would love to have some notes of fond memories of her.


Published in Express-News on June 9, 2019
